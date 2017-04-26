Back to Main page
Porsche renews full cooperation with Maria Sharapova

Sport
April 26, 15:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On Wednesday, Sharapova will hold her first game following the 15-month suspension for meldonium use
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The German auto manufacturer Porsche has renewed its ties with Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova after cutting them last year as a result of her disqualification, the car producer’s press service informed TASS.

"Our work with Maria is no longer suspended and will continue as usual," a Porsche representative said.

Last November, Sharapova took part in Porsche’s event in Los Angeles, but this didn’t prompt any official renewal of cooperation.

On Wednesday, Sharapova will hold her first game following her 15-month suspension for meldonium use. The Russian tennis player will face Italian rival, Roberta Vinci at the upcoming match in the Stuttgart tournament.

In early March 2016, Sharapova admitted that she had used the illegal substance meldonium. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) disqualified her for two years but the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne reduced it to 15 months. The term expired on April 26, 2017 and the organizers of the tournament in Stuttgart gave Sharapova a wild card.

Maria Sharapova has won five Grand Slam tournaments, clinching first place in the Fed Cup and taking home the silver at 2012 Summer Olympics in London in the singles’ category.

Share
