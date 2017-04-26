Back to Main page
IAAF strips Russia of 2013 Championship gold in women’s 4x400 m relay over doping

Sport
April 26, 14:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has ruled to strip the Russian team of the 2013 World Championship’s gold medal in the women’s 4x400 m relay event after athlete Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for doping, the IAAF press office reported on Wednesday. 

