Confederations Cup: Russia vs Portugal match sold out, says FIFA secretary general

Sport
April 25, 21:20 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
"It shows how popular Confederation Cup is," FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said
ST. PETERSBURG, April 25. /TASS/. The Russia vs. Portugal group match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup has been sold out, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura told reporters on Tuesday.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26, 2016 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the event, hosts Russia was placed in Group A alongside with Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play against Mexico in Kazan.

