Confederations Cup: Russia vs Portugal match sold out, says FIFA secretary general

ST. PETERSBURG, April 25. /TASS/. The Russia vs. Portugal group match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup has been sold out, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21.

"Today I am confident that kick-off match (Russia v New Zealand in St. Petersburg on June 17 - TASS) will have great audience all around the world. And I can already announce that for the match number five Russia - Portugal all tickets are already been sold out. It shows how popular Confederation Cup is," Fatma Samoura said.

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26, 2016 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the event, hosts Russia was placed in Group A alongside with Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play against Mexico in Kazan.