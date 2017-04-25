Deputy PM Mutko says Russia ready to host Confederations Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, April 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to host the 2017 Confederations Cup, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters less than two months ahead of the tournament.

On Tuesday, a meeting of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee took place in the city of St. Petersburg, which particularly involved representatives of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA).

"Today, we discussed the entire range of issues concerning the preparations for the tournament," said Mutko who chairs the Organizing Committee. "We have once again agreed that good teamwork was essential for moving forward. Our cooperation has been producing positive results so now we can say that on the whole, Russia is ready for the Confederations Cup," the deputy prime minister added.

As the host country, Russia is expected to hand all the Confederations Cup facilities over to the organizing committee and the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) and by June 2, Mutko told reporters.

"There are some issues that need to be solved by June 2," Mutko said. "By this day, all the stadiums and hotels will be handed over to the organizing committee and FIFA. We are determined to host a high-level tournament together with FIFA," the Russian deputy prime minister added.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place from 17 June to 2 July. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.