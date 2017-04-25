Back to Main page
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65

Sport
April 25, 14:49 UTC+3
Three-time Olympic hockey champion Vladislav Tretiak was born on April 25, 1952
Soviet ice hockey goaltender Vladislav Tretyak, 1976
Soviet ice hockey goaltender Vladislav Tretyak, 1976
Soviet ice hockey goaltender Vladislav Tretyak, 1976
© Vyacheslav Un Da-sin/TASS
Soviet national ice hockey team players, 1970
Soviet national ice hockey team players, 1970
Soviet national ice hockey team players, 1970
© Valentin Sobolev; Alexander Yakovlev/TASS
CSKA and the Soviet team goaltender Vladislav Tretyak, 1974
CSKA and the Soviet team goaltender Vladislav Tretyak, 1974
CSKA and the Soviet team goaltender Vladislav Tretyak, 1974
© Vyacheslav Un Da-sin/TASS
Vladislav Tretiak signs autographs for his young Finnish fans, 1974
Vladislav Tretiak signs autographs for his young Finnish fans, 1974
Vladislav Tretiak signs autographs for his young Finnish fans, 1974
© Vyacheslav Un-Dah-Sin/TASS
Vladislav Tretiak with his wife Tatiana, 1974
Vladislav Tretiak with his wife Tatiana, 1974
Vladislav Tretiak with his wife Tatiana, 1974
© Vyacheslav Un-Dah-Sin/TASS
Vladislav Tretiak with his wife Tatiana and son Dmitriy, 1974
Vladislav Tretiak with his wife Tatiana and son Dmitriy, 1974
Vladislav Tretiak with his wife Tatiana and son Dmitriy, 1974
© Vyacheslav Un-Dah-Sin/TASS
Soviet goaltender Vladislav Tretyak and captain of the team Valery Vasiliev after awarding at the world ice-hockey championship in Helsinki, Finland, 1982
Soviet goaltender Vladislav Tretyak and captain of the team Valery Vasiliev after awarding at the world ice-hockey championship in Helsinki, Finland, 1982
Soviet goaltender Vladislav Tretyak and captain of the team Valery Vasiliev after awarding at the world ice-hockey championship in Helsinki, Finland, 1982
© Alexander Yakovlev, Igor Utkin/TASS
CSKA goalkeeper Vladislav Tretyak, 1983
CSKA goalkeeper Vladislav Tretyak, 1983
CSKA goalkeeper Vladislav Tretyak, 1983
©  Igor Utkin/TASS
CSKA Moscow goaltender Vladislav Tretiak and Edmonton Oilers forward Wayne Gretzky, 1982
CSKA Moscow goaltender Vladislav Tretiak and Edmonton Oilers forward Wayne Gretzky, 1982
CSKA Moscow goaltender Vladislav Tretiak and Edmonton Oilers forward Wayne Gretzky, 1982
© Vyacheslav Un Da-sin/TASS
Vladislav Tretiak, former goaltender for the Soviet Union’s national ice hockey team was born on April 25, 1952. Tretiak has been recognized as one of the best hockey players of the 20th century by the International Ice Hockey Federation. As a member of CSKA and the Soviet national squad, he won 10 world championships (1970–71, 1973–75, 1978–79, and 1981–83) and 3 Olympic gold medals (1972, 1976, and 1984). Since 2006, Vladislav Tretiak has served as the president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.

