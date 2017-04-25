Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65

Vladislav Tretiak, former goaltender for the Soviet Union’s national ice hockey team was born on April 25, 1952. Tretiak has been recognized as one of the best hockey players of the 20th century by the International Ice Hockey Federation. As a member of CSKA and the Soviet national squad, he won 10 world championships (1970–71, 1973–75, 1978–79, and 1981–83) and 3 Olympic gold medals (1972, 1976, and 1984). Since 2006, Vladislav Tretiak has served as the president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.

