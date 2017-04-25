Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65

Putin sets task of increasing share of advanced weapons in navy to 70%Military & Defense April 25, 16:14
Spanish Senate chief plans to meet with Lavrov during visit to RussiaWorld April 25, 16:10
Japanese prime minister expects progress in talks on peace treaty with PutinWorld April 25, 15:55
Teen bitten by pet lion strolling in Russia’s Volga regionSociety & Culture April 25, 15:42
Deputy PM Mutko says Russia ready to host Confederations CupSport April 25, 15:30
Russia to supply power to Lugansk Republic after Ukraine cuts electricity — sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 15:15
Kremlin spokesman dismisses cyberattacks allegations against Russia as 'fake news'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 15:00
OSCE begins internal probe into SMM car blast in DonbassWorld April 25, 14:56
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65Sport April 25, 14:49
Vladislav Tretiak, former goaltender for the Soviet Union’s national ice hockey team was born on April 25, 1952. Tretiak has been recognized as one of the best hockey players of the 20th century by the International Ice Hockey Federation. As a member of CSKA and the Soviet national squad, he won 10 world championships (1970–71, 1973–75, 1978–79, and 1981–83) and 3 Olympic gold medals (1972, 1976, and 1984). Since 2006, Vladislav Tretiak has served as the president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.