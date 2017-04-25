Back to Main page
FIFA to sign agreements with new commercial affiliates before Confederations Cup

Sport
April 25, 10:19 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place from 17 June to 2 July
ST. PETERSBURG, April 25. /TASS/. The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) will sign agreements with new commercial affiliates before June’s Confederations Cup, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura
FIFA Secretary General praises Russian authorities’ commitment to football

"After the turbulent moment went through, we definitely needed to rebuild our image. We really needed to show people that we are serious when we are talking about reforms," she said. "It took us a few months since the new leadership is in charge to really bring trust back," Samoura pointed out.

"Two weeks ago I was in China to sign a new agreement with Hisense and we are in negotiations with several international partners but I cannot tell you more because until it becomes a reality, we are not going to disclose them. But I can tell you one thing that before the FIFA Confederations Cup in June we will be having more commercial affiliates onboard," the FIFA secretary general added.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place from 17 June to 2 July. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

