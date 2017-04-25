Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA Secretary General praises Russian authorities’ commitment to football

Sport
April 25, 10:14 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also said on many occasions that Russia is able to carry out the best World Cup in history
Share
1 pages in this article
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura

©  EPA/ENNIO LEANZ

ST. PETERSBURG, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities have shown a strong commitment as far as preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup go, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

Read also
FIFA on 2018 Russia World Cup: Football must build bridges, not ‘solve political problems’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said on many occasions that Russia is able to carry out the best World Cup in history.

"I totally agree with him. If you would ask me why and I will tell you that first, it is because of a strong commitment from the authorities here," Samoura said. "From the 11 hosting cities, from the LOC, from the government, from FIFA. We have really good relationship. We want this to be the number one World Cup, because Russia is a great nation and also because Russia will be hosting one of the most beautiful games in the world," she pointed out. "It is right in the middle of the period of turbulence in the world, when… people are looking forward to have some kind of relief. And definitely, the World Cup and the Confederations Cup represent good ways to really have a piece of mind," the FIFA secretary general said.

"That is why I insist on saying for people really to come to Russia to see something really fascinating, to get to know people from Russia more, to get the flavor of the cultural, also diversity, and also to be warmly welcome," Samoura added. "I just cannot wait to be here in June again and to really get the test from the capacity of this LOC, but also of the host cities to stage the World Cup," she said.

Broadcasting rights for the World Cup 

There is hope that a compromise will be reached with Russian TV networks on the broadcasting rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Samoura believes.

"It is not a secret. We are in negotiations on a day-to-day basis," she said. "I am sure that we will find a compromise. There will be a middle ground set between the media and the TV sponsored in FIFA," Samoura added.

Read also
Bolshoi Theater to put on gala concert for opening of 2018 FIFA World Cup Final

"We need these revenues because it means also that we will be able to fulfill our commitment toward funding the LOC budget. But it is not for us, it is for the benefit of the game," the FIFA secretary general said.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place from 17 June to 2 July. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

The FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
FIFA
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Vladimir Petrov
3
Russian ice hockey legend Vladimir Petrov passes away
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Roscosmos excludes three cosmonauts from space team
3
Putin to hold talks with Shinzo Abe on April 27
4
FIFA Secretary General praises Russian authorities’ commitment to football
5
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
6
Israel to hold rally in memory of Red Army Victory
7
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
TOP STORIES
Реклама