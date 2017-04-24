Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Swiss-based CAS upholds four-year ban on Russian marathon runner Mayorova

Sport
April 24, 15:57 UTC+3
The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport found Albina Mayorova guilty of taking banned performance enhancing drugs
Albina Mayorova

Albina Mayorova

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Monday to suspend Russian long-distance runner Albina Mayorova from all sports-related activities for the term of four years after finding her guilty of taking banned performance enhancing drugs, according to the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF).

According to the statement from the ARAF, the athlete was found guilty of violating the anti-doping regulations of the International Association of Athletics Federation after "her doping test sample tested positive for testosterone."

The suspension term of the 39-year-old Russian runner, who specialized in marathon distances, begins from June 28, 2016. All her sports results achieved between March 14, 2016 and June 28, 2016 had been annulled.

Mayorova is the winner if the 2012 Nagoya Women’s Marathon, which she finished with her best personal record of 2:23:52 hours, and is the winner of the 2013 Yokohama Women’s Marathon.

She was in the top ten of the marathon event during the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London finishing the distance in the 9th place with the result of 2:25:38 hours.

