Russia’s NHL stars Radulov, Zaitsev summoned to national squad for 2017 IIHF Championship

Russia’s NHL stars Radulov, Zaitsev summoned to national squad for 2017 IIHF ChampionshipSport April 24, 13:50
Lavrov notes anti-Russia sanctions brought up during talks with MogheriniRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 13:46
Armenia remembers 1915 genocide victimsWorld April 24, 13:28
Russia’s seaborne air defense system to receive three types of missilesMilitary & Defense April 24, 13:09
Press review: Le Pen-Macron duel and Western-style populism in RussiaPress Review April 24, 13:00
Attorney says no attempts from Trump administration to contact SnowdenWorld April 24, 12:59
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in MoscowSociety & Culture April 24, 12:37
Testing of Russian air defense system Vityaz to be completed by 2017Military & Defense April 24, 12:31
Moscow interested in restoring ties with EURussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 11:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian forward of NHL’s Montreal Canadiens Alexander Radulov and Russian defenseman of Toronto Maple Leafs Nikita Zaitsev were summoned to the national team’s training camp ahead of the 2017 International Ice Hockey (IIHF) World Championship, which kicks off in Europe next week.