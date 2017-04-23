Russian goalie Bobrovsky among three candidates for NHL’s prestigious Vezina Trophy

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Sergei Bobrovsky, the Russian goalkeeper of NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, has been named as one of the final three candidates for this season’s prestigious Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the best NHL goalkeeper, the US-based ice hockey league said in its statement.

Besides Bobrovsky, the two other candidates are Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby and Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens.

"Bobrovsky is a two-time finalist who won the trophy in 2013," the NHL said in a statement posted on its official website.

"He set a Blue Jackets record with 41 wins (in 63 starts) and led the League with a 2.06 goal-against average and a 0.931 save percentage, and his seven shutouts tied for third behind Holtby and Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins (eight)," according to the statement.

"Bobrovsky’s 14-game winning streak from Nov. 29 to Jan. 3 tied for the second longest in the League history (Gilles Gilbert of the Boston Bruins won 17 straight during the 1975-76 season)," the statement said adding that the winner would be announced on June 21.

Named in honor of Georges Vezina, who was a goaltender of the Montreal Canadiens between 1910 and 1925, the Vezina Trophy is awarded annually to the League’s goaltender who is "adjudged to be the best at this position.".