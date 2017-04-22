Back to Main page
FC Zenit St Petersburg 2-0 FC Ural in first official match at renovated stadium

Sport
April 22, 17:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Defender Branislav Ivanovi·(86th minute) and midfielder Yoahn Mollo (90th minute) scored the goals
© Aleksandr Dem'janchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. FC Zenit St. Petersburg defeated 2-0 FC Ural Yekaterinburg in a home match of the Russian Premier League on Saturday. It was the first official game at the renovated St. Petersburg stadium (known as Zenit-Arena).

Defender Branislav Ivanovi·(86th minute) and midfielder Yoahn Mollo (90th minute) scored the goals.

Zenit St. Petersburg ranks third in the national standings with 46 points, while Ural Yekaterinburg has scored 29 points to become tenth.

