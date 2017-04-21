Back to Main page
Russian skier Ustiugov called up for military service in National Guard

Sport
April 21, 20:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Ustiugov is a world champion and Tour de Ski winner
© EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s cross-country skier Sergei Ustiugov has been called up for military service at the National Guard, Elena Valbe, the president of the Russian cross-country skiing federation, told reporters on Friday.

"Now Ustiugov is doing a tour of military service at Russia’s National Guard," Valbe said.

Ustiugov is a world champion and Tour de Ski winner.

