Russian skier Ustiugov called up for military service in National Guard

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s cross-country skier Sergei Ustiugov has been called up for military service at the National Guard, Elena Valbe, the president of the Russian cross-country skiing federation, told reporters on Friday.

"Now Ustiugov is doing a tour of military service at Russia’s National Guard," Valbe said.

Ustiugov is a world champion and Tour de Ski winner.