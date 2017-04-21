Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian tycoon Prokhorov says he will remain majority owner of NBA’s Brooklyn Nets

Sport
April 21, 14:23 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK
Russian billionaire says "he is committed to the Nets"
Share
1 pages in this article
Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov

Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov

© AP Photo/Seth Wenig

KRASNOYARSK, April 21. /TASS, Andrei Kartashov/. Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov told TASS on Friday that he would remain the majority owner of the US-based National Basketball Association (NBA) club Brooklyn Nets.

"My goal in seeking a local minority partner is to further strengthen the team’s New York presence in order to expand upon our business and community relationships," Prokhorov said in an interview with TASS.

Read also
Mikhail Prokhorov
Russian tycoon Prokhorov says never intended selling his NBA club Brooklyn Nets

"I’m committed to the Nets and will remain the majority owner of the team," Prokhorov added.

Russian billionaire and former presidential candidate Prokhorov, 51, bought the then New Jersey Nets in 2010 and 45% of shares in Barclays Center for $223 million and later relocated the club to Brooklyn, which has a large Russian population.

He owned 80% of the Brooklyn Nets and 45% of Barclays Center until December 2015, when he gained full control of the club and the sports arena. According to Bloomberg, the Russian tycoon paid in December of 2015 the additional sum of $875 million for the club and $825 million for Barclays Center.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Vladimir Petrov
3
Russian ice hockey legend Vladimir Petrov passes away
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Russian troops reinforcement near border with North Korea
2
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
3
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
4
Turkish defense minister comments on S-400 system deal with Russia
5
Berlin troubled over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Ambassador says many Syrians name sons after Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама