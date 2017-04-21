Back to Main page
Russian deputy prime minister questions testing method for doping substance turinabol

Sport
April 21, 5:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The majority of athletes, who had their results at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games annulled for doping violations, tested positive for turinabol
Grigory Rodchenkov

Grigory Rodchenkov

© Vitaly Belousov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The method to detect turinabol, a banned anabolic steroid found in samples of many athletes during the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games, has been questioned by experts, Russia’s deputy prime minister in charge of sports said.

The majority of athletes, who had their results at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games annulled for doping violations, tested positive for turinabol. A method of testing for turinabol was developed by a former chief of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, who left Russia after his resignation in 2015 and has actively cooperated with the WADA independent commission since.

"Most violations are currently detected according to a technology designed by a former head of Russian lab. Turinabol tests are his invention. Currently, a number of athletes filed lawsuits against his method. The outcome is unclear, but certain experts belive that this test will find turinabol even in coffee," Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said.

As part of its anti-doping efforts, IOC ordered reanalysis of doping samples of athletes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London. Following two rounds of re-testing, 98 Olympians were reported to test positive for banned substances - 60 from the 2008 Games and 38 from the 2012 Games. Among them were over 25 medalists from both Olympics.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
