Russian figure skater Medvedeva praised for setting new world record in Japan

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time World Champion in figure skating Evgenia Medvedeva performed at an outstanding level on Thursday giving a powerful boost to the Russian team’s performance in the team event at figure skating tournament in Japan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Thursday.

During the fifth edition of the ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating, which kicked off on Thursday in Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Stadium, Medvedeva set a new world record of 80.85 points during her ladies’ short program.

"Zhenya [Evgenia Medvedeva] is a clever cookie and we all know it very well," Mutko said in an interview with TASS. "It is worth mentioning that this is her first performance at the tournament and there is more to come. Way to go!"

Medvedeva, 17, earned the highest appraisal from the judges’ booth after she skated her short program to the music theme "River Flows in You" and "Winter," which featured level-four spins, a triple flip-triple toe combination and a triple loop.

Another Russian figure skater, Elena Radionova, finished the ladies’ short program in the second place with 72.21 points with her performance, which packed a triple Lutz and a triple loop-triple toe combination.