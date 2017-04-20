Russia’s ex-WBC сhampion denies rumors about his retirement from boxing

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s former WBC World Cruiserweight Champion Grigory Drozd told TASS on Thursday that earlier reports about his decision to hang up the gloves was not true and he continues professional career, currently looking for the next bout’s opponent.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman told TASS earlier in the day that the 37-year-old Russian boxer wrapped up with his professional boxing career.

"There is no news about the next bout at the moment," Drozd said in an interview with TASS. "However, I continue my career and never wrapped it up."

Drozd (40-1, 28 KOs) held his most recent official fight on May 22, 2015 in Moscow against Polish boxer Lukasz Janik winning the fight with a technical knockout. The Russian was scheduled for another fight on April 8 last year, but postponed it citing an injury.