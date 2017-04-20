Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s ex-WBC сhampion denies rumors about his retirement from boxing

Sport
April 20, 16:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s former WBC World Cruiserweight Champion Grigory Drozd told TASS on Thursday that earlier reports about his decision to hang up the gloves was not true and he continues professional career, currently looking for the next bout’s opponent.

Read also
Mickey Rourke
Hollywood star Mickey Rourke may hold boxing bout in Russia next year

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman told TASS earlier in the day that the 37-year-old Russian boxer wrapped up with his professional boxing career.

"There is no news about the next bout at the moment," Drozd said in an interview with TASS. "However, I continue my career and never wrapped it up."

Drozd (40-1, 28 KOs) held his most recent official fight on May 22, 2015 in Moscow against Polish boxer Lukasz Janik winning the fight with a technical knockout. The Russian was scheduled for another fight on April 8 last year, but postponed it citing an injury.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Vladimir Petrov
3
Russian ice hockey legend Vladimir Petrov passes away
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Putin among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2017
4
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
5
Press review: The Hague draws line on Crimea and Kiev creates Islamist battalion
6
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
7
Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia suspended over extremism
TOP STORIES
Реклама