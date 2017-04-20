Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Senator urges FIFA to reconsider decision to host 2018 World Cup in Russia

Sport
April 20, 6:58 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018 at 12 stadiums in 11 host cities in Russia
Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, April 20. /TASS/. US Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal has urged FIFA to reconsider the decision to host the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Russian football authorities license newly-built arena in St. Petersburg for matches
Russia has ambitious security concept of 2018 FIFA World Cup — sports official
FIFA: Over 5,800 volunteers from 78 countries to assist at 2017 Confederations Cup

In his letter addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino the Senator said that other countries that bid to host the event and the US Soccer Federation could help FIFA find an alternative to Russia.

"FIFA must stand up for the values of soccer players and fans around the glove by rejecting Russia as a host country," the senator said.

"I recognize the courage and leadership this action requires you. I believe that the other nations that bid to host the 2018 World Cup and the Unites States Soccer Federation would assist in the location of a suitable alternative venue," he said.

According to Blumenthal, the steps taken by the Russian government are "completely inconsistent with the humanitarian values of FIFA."

First of all the senator slams Russia for the support it granted to the Syrian government.

"Russia is a close ally of the Assad regime, intervening military on its side in the civil war and stationing troops there in support of Assad," he said.

Earlier, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, commenting on the intention of the senator not to let Russia host the World Cup, said that such initiatives have no relation to sports.

"That’s self-defeating. It's clear that attacks on Russia, which are connected with politics, will continue. It's clear that this has nothing to do with sports," he said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018 at 12 stadiums in 11 host cities in Russia: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Ekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd and Samara.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Vladimir Petrov
3
Russian ice hockey legend Vladimir Petrov passes away
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
4
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
5
UN Security Council fails to condemn North Korea’s missile test
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
Russia to start developing new generation carrier rocket
TOP STORIES
Реклама