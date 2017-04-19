Back to Main page
Over 60,000 apply for FAN-IDs ahead of FIFA Confederations Cup

April 19, 18:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Over 60,000 applications for FAN-IDs have already been received ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup, Deputy Head of the Russian Communications Ministry’s Strategic Projects Department Andrei Romankov told reporters.

"We have already received more than 60,000 applications for FAN-IDs, the number has been growing every day. We are going to issue as many IDs as many spectators there will be," Romankov said. "About 70% of the applicants are from Russia, they are followed by football fans from Chile, Mexico and Germany. As for countries that will not take part in the Confederations Cup, most of the applications come from the United States. For now, we only accept applications for the Confederations Cup, we will start collecting the applications for the World Cup after the Confederations Cup," he added.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place from 17 June to 2 July. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

The FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

