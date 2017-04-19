Russia’s Ilyumzhinov: Decision to run for FIDE presidency re-election next year is final

Russia’s Ilyumzhinov: Decision to run for FIDE presidency re-election next year is finalSport April 19, 14:43
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, the president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), told TASS on Wednesday that he made a final decision to run again next year in the election for the presidential post in the global governing body of chess.
"As I have told TASS several days ago I will be running in the FIDE presidential election," Ilyumzhinov said in an interview with TASS. "Yesterday, I made a final decision about it.
"I have the necessary support," the FIDE president said. "No sanctions on behalf of the United States would obstruct my work in the post of the FIDE president."
In November 2015, the United States Department of Treasury slapped sanctions on Ilyumzhinov stating that he had been "materially assisting and acting for, or on behalf of the Government of Syria, Central Bank of Syria." Ilyumzhinov denied the allegations saying he had no commercial interests in Syria.
Russian businessman and longtime FIDE President Ilyumzhinov was re-elected to this post in August 2014 beating former world chess champion, Garry Kasparov. Ilyumzhinov won 110 votes, while Grandmaster Kasparov garnered 61 FIDE mandates.
In 2010, Ilyumzhinov faced a similar challenge by another former world champion, Anatoly Karpov, Kasparov's long-time rival. Ilyumzhinov plans to run for re-election again in 2018.
The 54-year-old FIDE president, who has headed the federation since 1995, promised to put chess into the Winter Olympics’ program.