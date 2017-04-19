Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Ilyumzhinov: Decision to run for FIDE presidency re-election next year is final

Sport
April 19, 14:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The 54-year-old FIDE president, who has headed the federation since 1995, promised to put chess into the Winter Olympics’ program
Share
1 pages in this article
FIDE president Kirsan Ilyumzhinov

FIDE president Kirsan Ilyumzhinov

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, the president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), told TASS on Wednesday that he made a final decision to run again next year in the election for the presidential post in the global governing body of chess.

"As I have told TASS several days ago I will be running in the FIDE presidential election," Ilyumzhinov said in an interview with TASS. "Yesterday, I made a final decision about it.

Read also
Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, the president of the International Chess Federation
FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov retains his post — Russian chess chief

"I have the necessary support," the FIDE president said. "No sanctions on behalf of the United States would obstruct my work in the post of the FIDE president."

In November 2015, the United States Department of Treasury slapped sanctions on Ilyumzhinov stating that he had been "materially assisting and acting for, or on behalf of the Government of Syria, Central Bank of Syria." Ilyumzhinov denied the allegations saying he had no commercial interests in Syria.

Russian businessman and longtime FIDE President Ilyumzhinov was re-elected to this post in August 2014 beating former world chess champion, Garry Kasparov. Ilyumzhinov won 110 votes, while Grandmaster Kasparov garnered 61 FIDE mandates.

In 2010, Ilyumzhinov faced a similar challenge by another former world champion, Anatoly Karpov, Kasparov's long-time rival. Ilyumzhinov plans to run for re-election again in 2018.

The 54-year-old FIDE president, who has headed the federation since 1995, promised to put chess into the Winter Olympics’ program.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Vladimir Petrov
3
Russian ice hockey legend Vladimir Petrov passes away
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
2
Russia rejects media reports on military casualties in Palmyra
3
US F-22 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian strategic bombers near Alaska
4
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
5
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
6
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
7
Russian PM sets goal to raise share of small businesses in economy to 50%
TOP STORIES
Реклама