Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday

Russian microbiologists discover substitution for banned drug meldoniumSport April 19, 17:50
Ukrainian Energy Ministry proposes banning import of Russian coalBusiness & Economy April 19, 17:35
Russian diplomat points out Moscow never endorsed any French candidateRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 17:22
Post-Soviet military bloc's unified air defense system to cover Central AsiaMilitary & Defense April 19, 17:13
UN Court partially grants Ukraine’s demand on provisional measures against RussiaWorld April 19, 17:09
Russian Navy awaits new military icebreakerMilitary & Defense April 19, 17:08
Russian analysts expect no breakthrough in Moscow-Washington relationsWorld April 19, 16:32
Russia to start developing new generation carrier rocketScience & Space April 19, 16:00
Diplomat blasts New York Times Pulitzer Prize articles on Russia as 'fake news'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 15:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
Maria Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She is also a silver medal winner of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and the 2008 Federations Cup champion. In 2012, Maria Sharapova founded Sugarpova – her own candy brand.
Last March, Sharapova announced that her doping tests revealed the presence of the banned performance enhancing drug, meldonium, in her body. Following the announcement, the former World’s No. 1 tennis star was provisionally suspended from all tennis-related activities. Sharapova is officially eligible to make her comeback on April 26 this year.