Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday

Maria Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 2015 © EPA/Narendra Shrestha

Maria Sharapova introduces new Sugarpova chocolates at the Azbuka Vkusa supermarket in Moscow, 2017 © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Russia's Maria Sharapova carries the torch during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, 2014 © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Maria Sharapova returns a volley from Flavia Pennetta, of Italy, during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, 2015 © AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Maria Sharapova and Roger Federer participate in Nike's Street Tennis Pro Event in New York, 2015 © Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Maria Sharapova poses in front of the Eiffel Tower with her trophy for winning the women's final of the French Open in Paris, 2014 © EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Russia's Maria Sharapovaat the the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, 2014 © AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Russia's Maria Sharapova reacts as she defeats Italy's Sara Errani in their women's final match in the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, 2012 © AP Photo/Michel Spingler

Maria Sharapova in New York, 2007 © AP Photo/Diane Bondareff

Maria Sharapova, the US Open women's singles champion, poses with her trophy in New York, 2006 © AP Photo/Osamu Honda

Maria Sharapova reacts as she wins a match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, 2003 © AP Photo/Alastair Grant

