Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday

Sport
April 19, 15:30 UTC+3
On April 19 one of the most famous Russian tennis players, Maria Sharapova, celebrates her 30th birthday
Share
Maria Sharapova reacts as she wins a match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, 2003
© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Maria Sharapova, the US Open women's singles champion, poses with her trophy in New York, 2006
© AP Photo/Osamu Honda
Tennis star and Sports Illustrated 2006 model Maria Sharapova, 2006
© AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano
Maria Sharapova in New York, 2007
© AP Photo/Diane Bondareff
Russia's Maria Sharapova reacts as she defeats Italy's Sara Errani in their women's final match in the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, 2012
© AP Photo/Michel Spingler
Russia's Maria Sharapovaat the the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, 2014
© AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
Maria Sharapova poses in front of the Eiffel Tower with her trophy for winning the women's final of the French Open in Paris, 2014
© EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Maria Sharapova and Roger Federer participate in Nike's Street Tennis Pro Event in New York, 2015
© Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Maria Sharapova returns a volley from Flavia Pennetta, of Italy, during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, 2015
© AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Russia's Maria Sharapova carries the torch during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, 2014
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Maria Sharapova introduces new Sugarpova chocolates at the Azbuka Vkusa supermarket in Moscow, 2017
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Maria Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 2015
© EPA/Narendra Shrestha
Maria Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She is also a silver medal winner of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and the 2008 Federations Cup champion. In 2012, Maria Sharapova founded Sugarpova – her own candy brand.

Last March, Sharapova announced that her doping tests revealed the presence of the banned performance enhancing drug, meldonium, in her body. Following the announcement, the former World’s No. 1 tennis star was provisionally suspended from all tennis-related activities. Sharapova is officially eligible to make her comeback on April 26 this year.

