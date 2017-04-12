Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Armored buses may be an option to protect footballers — Russia’s football executive

Sport
April 12, 20:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A senior Russian football official says a recent bomb attack on a German football club’s team bus calls for extra security measures
Share
1 pages in this article
© Nikolay Galkin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. A recent bomb attack on a German football club’s team bus calls for extra security measures, which are necessary to safeguard the players, including armored buses, a senior Russian football official told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Borussia Dortmund player seriously injured in bus blast

Alexander Meitin, the head of the Russian Football Premier League’s (RFPL) department on security issues, said in an interview with TASS that "security issue must always be a priority while a team is travelling."

"The most extreme measures to be resorted to is the use, partly or completely of armored buses," Meitin said in the wake of a bomb attack on Germany’s Borussia Dortmund FC.

Three explosive devices went off on Tuesday night near the bus carrying the Bundesliga squad as the vehicle was about to leave from the team hotel to Signal Iduna Park stadium for the Champions League’s first-leg quarterfinal encounter of Borussia Dortmund against Monaco FC.

Borussia Dortmund’s defender Marc Bartra was seriously injured in the chain of the blasts and had to undergo a surgery on his wrist, while the match was eventually cancelled and rescheduled for Wednesday night.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Vladimir Petrov
3
Russian ice hockey legend Vladimir Petrov passes away
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
4
Putin receives US Secretary of State, Russian Foreign Minister
5
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
6
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security
7
Russian foreign ministry says Russia, US discuss START Treaty
TOP STORIES
Реклама