Armored buses may be an option to protect footballers — Russia’s football executive

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. A recent bomb attack on a German football club’s team bus calls for extra security measures, which are necessary to safeguard the players, including armored buses, a senior Russian football official told TASS on Wednesday.
Alexander Meitin, the head of the Russian Football Premier League’s (RFPL) department on security issues, said in an interview with TASS that "security issue must always be a priority while a team is travelling."
"The most extreme measures to be resorted to is the use, partly or completely of armored buses," Meitin said in the wake of a bomb attack on Germany’s Borussia Dortmund FC.
Three explosive devices went off on Tuesday night near the bus carrying the Bundesliga squad as the vehicle was about to leave from the team hotel to Signal Iduna Park stadium for the Champions League’s first-leg quarterfinal encounter of Borussia Dortmund against Monaco FC.
Borussia Dortmund’s defender Marc Bartra was seriously injured in the chain of the blasts and had to undergo a surgery on his wrist, while the match was eventually cancelled and rescheduled for Wednesday night.