Borussia Dortmund player seriously injured in bus blast — club spokesman

BERLIN, April 12. /TASS/. Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra is being operated on to fix a radial bone fracture and other injuries that he received in a series of blasts rocked the team’s bus late Tuesday, club spokesman Sascha Fligge said Wednesday.

"He has a radial bone fracture, and a number of foreign objects penetrated his right arm. He is currently being operated on," the spokesman said, describing the player’s injuries as serious.

The Champion’s League quarter-final game between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco has been postponed to April 12 after three blasts hit the host team bus when it was on its way to the stadium. Another suspicious object, believed to be a hoax bomb, was found near the team’s hotel. Earlier media reports said Bartra suffered minor cuts and was already discharged from hospital.

Dortmund city's police chief Gregor Lange described the blasts as a deliberate attack that targeted the team and its players.

"From the very outset, we assumed that it was a targeted assault on Borussia," he said.

Prosecutor Sandra Luecke told reporters at a news conference that an investigation was launched into attempted murder.

"I can confirm that a letter was found near the site of the incident. Its authenticity is now being verified. The letter claims responsibility for the blast," she said, adding that further details will be withheld for investigative purposes.

Germany’s DPA news agency quoted unnamed police and security sources as saying that no evidence was obtained so far to suggest that the blasts were a terrorist attack.