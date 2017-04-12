Russia has ambitious security concept of 2018 FIFA World Cup — sports official

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia has a rather ambitious security concept for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Tuesday.

The Champion’s League quarter-final game between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco has been postponed to April 12 after a blast that hit the host team bus when it was on its way to the stadium. Borussia’s defender Marc Bartra was taken to hospital.

"I would like to wish good luck to the teams, so that their tomorrow’s match is held in favorable conditions. If attacks are being staged on football ahead of the Champion’s League finals and Confederations Cup we will host, it is a big challenge not only to our country but to the entire world civilization. This is what we must think about," Mutko said.

"Security services, a security headquarters and law enforcers are dealing with our security concept. We have a rather ambitious security program. And now I want to with quick recovery to the player [Barta]," he said.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal, a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Moscow’s Otkritie-Arena, the St. Petersburg Arena, Sochi’s Fisht Arena and the Kazan-Arena.

Participants of the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winners Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup winners New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums across the country namely in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.