Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia has ambitious security concept of 2018 FIFA World Cup — sports official

Sport
April 12, 2:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"We have a rather ambitious security program," President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko told TASS
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia has a rather ambitious security concept for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Tuesday.

The Champion’s League quarter-final game between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco has been postponed to April 12 after a blast that hit the host team bus when it was on its way to the stadium. Borussia’s defender Marc Bartra was taken to hospital.

"I would like to wish good luck to the teams, so that their tomorrow’s match is held in favorable conditions. If attacks are being staged on football ahead of the Champion’s League finals and Confederations Cup we will host, it is a big challenge not only to our country but to the entire world civilization. This is what we must think about," Mutko said.

"Security services, a security headquarters and law enforcers are dealing with our security concept. We have a rather ambitious security program. And now I want to with quick recovery to the player [Barta]," he said.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal, a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Moscow’s Otkritie-Arena, the St. Petersburg Arena, Sochi’s Fisht Arena and the Kazan-Arena.

Participants of the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winners Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup winners New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums across the country namely in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Vladimir Petrov
3
Russian ice hockey legend Vladimir Petrov passes away
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to put upgraded strategic bombers on serial production
2
Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'
3
Russian-made ‘eternal’ disc to store data for 100,000 years
4
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
5
Borussia Dortmund player seriously injured in bus blast — club spokesman
6
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
7
Putin: Russia has data on new provocations planned against Syrian authorities
TOP STORIES
Реклама