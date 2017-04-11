Back to Main page
FIFA: Over 5,800 volunteers from 78 countries to assist at 2017 Confederations Cup

Sport
April 11, 16:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The FIFA Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Some 5,800 volunteers from 78 countries will serve at matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, which kicks off this summer in Russia, according to FIFA’s infographics posted on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

According to provided figures, a total of 5,844 people will be serving as volunteers at the upcoming global football tournament with 71% of them are females and 29% are males. With a volunteer’s average age of 23 years, five percent of all of them were selected from other countries than Russia.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is also the head of Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), attended on Tuesday an official ceremony to launch the final volunteer training program ahead of the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"We are launching the training program and this is a very important event," Mutko told journalists after the launch of the training program. "A volunteer is a key person and any major event is impossible without volunteers."

"Over 175,000 requests were submitted and this program became the largest in history," he said. "It was not easy for us to eventually select 20,000 volunteers, who will be helping in the organization of such major tournaments."

In all, a total of 30,000 participants will take part in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup volunteers’ training program.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal, a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Moscow’s Otkritie-Arena, the St. Petersburg Arena, Sochi’s Fisht Arena and the Kazan-Arena.

