IAAF clears seven Russian track and field athletes for international events

Sport
April 11, 14:33 UTC+3
Among the cleared athletes are Sergei Shubenkov, the 2015 World Champion in men’s 110 meters hurdles, and Maria Kuchina, the 2015 World Champion in women’s high jump
Sergei Shubenkov

Sergei Shubenkov

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) announced its decision to grant the right for seven Russian track and field athletes to take part in the international competitions as neutral athletes.

"The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of seven Russians have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes…," the IAAF said in its statement adding that the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) "remains suspended."

IAAF President Sebastian Coe
IAAF chief hints at Russia’s membership reinstatement by yearend — media

Among the cleared athletes are Sergei Shubenkov, the 2015 World Champion in men’s 110 meters hurdles, and Maria Kuchina, the 2015 World Champion in women’s high jump.

"Their participation as neutral athletes in international competition is still subject to formalities for eligibility under IAAF Rules being completed and subject to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organizers," according to the IAAF.

"In total this year 10 applications have been approved and 17 have been declined," the statement added.

Commenting on the decision, IAAF President Sebastian Coe said: "I wish to thank the Doping Review Board for their continued dedication and diligence in assessing these applications. There can be no time constraints on a process which has been established to safeguard the rights and aspirations of the world’s clean athletes and is about rebuilding confidence in competition."

"For the avoidance of any doubt as we have consistently stated from the beginning of this process, all athletes given exceptional eligibility will compete as independent neutral athletes and not as a Russian team," Coe added.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
Реклама