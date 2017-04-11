Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia blacklists some 150 national football fans barring them from stadiums

Sport
April 11, 14:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Some 150 Russian football fans were included into the country’s blacklists banning them from attending stadiums during football matches, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

Read also
UK media comes up with more ‘fake news’ about Russian football fans

"We have introduced such measure as a ban from entering stadiums and a relevant blacklist currently includes about 150 people," who is also the head of Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said.

"Each Russian football club has its own security service as well as a service for work with football fans and obviously the culture of football fans is being changed. We are in direct work with football fans," Mutko added.

In case people from the blacklist are spotted at venues of major sports events, they would be subjected to a fine of between 20,000 and 25,000 rubles (about $350-440) or detained for a period of 15 days.

Security and fans behavior before, during and after football matches is in the particular focus of the Russian football authorities as the country is currently in full swing preparations for hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Read also
'Gentlefan' continues: 'Angels' greet Belgium football fans ahead of Sochi game

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal, a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Moscow’s Otkritie-Arena, the St. Petersburg Arena, Sochi’s Fisht Arena and the Kazan-Arena.

Participants of the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winners Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup winners New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums across the country namely in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Vladimir Petrov
3
Russian ice hockey legend Vladimir Petrov passes away
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама