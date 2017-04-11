Back to Main page
Russia sets record in terms of volunteers’ recruitment for FIFA 2017, 2018 Cups

Sport
April 11, 14:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Over 175,000 requests were submitted and this program became the largest in history, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia’s volunteer recruitment program for the major FIFA tournaments in 2017 and 2018 turned out to be the largest in the history of the world governing body of football’s organization of the Confederation and World Cups, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

Mutko, who is also the head of Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), attended on Tuesday an official ceremony to launch the final volunteer training program ahead of the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"We are launching the training program and this is a very important event," Mutko told journalists. "A volunteer is a key person and any major event is impossible without volunteers."

"Over 175,000 requests were submitted and this program became the largest in history," he said. "It was not easy for us to eventually select 20,000 volunteers, who will be helping in the organization of such major tournaments."

In all, a total of 30,000 participants will take part in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup volunteers’ training program.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal, a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Moscow’s Otkritie-Arena, the St. Petersburg Arena, Sochi’s Fisht Arena and the Kazan-Arena.

Participants of the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winners Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup winners New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums across the country namely in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

