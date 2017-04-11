Back to Main page
Deputy PM voices concern over ticket sales for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

Sport
April 11, 13:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Ticket sales is at the moment the only issue, which raises concern for Russia’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC), ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

"The only thing we are concerned with is the temp of ticket sales," Mutko, who is also the LOC head and the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), told journalists. "Some 200,000 tickets have been sold as of yet and we hope that by the start of the tournament the sales will gain tempo."

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also said that Russia was completely ready for hosting the matches of the upcoming Confederations Cup and "our colleagues from FIFA will be able to see our readiness (during their visit) on April 25."

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and Kazan Arena in Kazan.

