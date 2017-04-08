Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Russian track and field coaches disqualified for life — lawyer

Sport
April 08, 6:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The coaches were embroiled in a series of doping scandal around Russian track and field athletes
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a permanent disqualification for two Russian track and field coaches, Vladimir Kazarin and Alexei Melnikov, over doping violations, a lawyer told TASS.

"Yes, this is so," lawyer Artyom Patsev said, without elaborating.

Read also
Russia’s track and field body unlikely to reinstate its membership this year — IAAF chief

The coaches were embroiled in a series of doping scandal around Russian track and field athletes.

Melnikov, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF)’s National Team coach for long distance running and race walkers was suspended by IAAF Ethics Committee in January for conspiring with other officials against opening proceedings on doping-abuse charges in regard to Russian athlete Lilia Shobukhova.

Kazarin was among the sports officials accused of doping violations by Russian track and field athlete Andrey Dmitriev. In January, Germany’s ARD TV channel aired Dmitriev’s interview with Hajo Seppelt, a journalist known for reports on high-profile doping scandals in Russian athletics. The Russian athlete claimed that Russian coaches, including Kazarin, continued their practices of encouraging the athletes to take doping and high results of athletes rested on the abuse of banned performance enhancing substances.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Vladimir Petrov
3
Russian ice hockey legend Vladimir Petrov passes away
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама