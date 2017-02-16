Back to Main page
President Vazquez hopes for Russia-Uruguay final of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
February 16, 19:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. President of Uruguay Tabare Vazquez told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday he hoped that the Uruguayan and Russian national football teams would be the ones to play in the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"The [2018 FIFA] World Cup will be held here next year and I hope that the final match will see the national teams of Uruguay and Russia," Vazquez said after his talks with President Putin in Moscow.

Read also
Russia to issue 250,000 stamps depicting wolf as mascot for 2018 FIFA World Cup

The Russian president said in response that the national team of Uruguay was the first ever to clinch the title of the World Cup champions.

"Uruguay is not a very big country but it was the first to become the world champion [in football]," Putin said. "I have no clue what your secret is about, but perhaps it can be rooted in the quality of Uruguayan meat and milk, which your footballers are nourished with."

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote at the FIFA Executive Committee in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Topics
Football FIFA World Cup
