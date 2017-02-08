Russian sports chief praises results of national team at 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty

Deputy minister: Moscow will work with new US Administration over diplomatic propertiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 20:10
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The 2017 Winter Universiade in Kazakhstan’s Almaty proved that the Russian young athletes can be viewed as a decent reserve for future competitions, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Wednesday.
"This was a good result and we are very happy, although we encountered this time a decent competition on behalf of the teams from Kazakhstan and South Korea," Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS.
"As far as I know, the tournament was held in a friendly atmosphere and the organization was at the very highest level," the Russian sports minister said. "It was important that our team achieved this result in a very tight competition."
The Russian national team completed the 2017 FISU Universiade with impressive medals record, having won a total of 71 medals (29 gold, 27 silver and 15 bronze medals). Russia’s closest contender in the second place is hosts Kazakhstan, who packed a total of 36 medals (11 gold, eight silver, 17 bronze).
The next Winter Universiade is scheduled to be held in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk in 2019. Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, was elected to host the 2019 Winter Universiade at the session of the FISU Executive Committee in Brussels in 2013. The event is scheduled for March 2-12, 2019.
The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’
It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.