Russian Biathlon Union against giving up its right for hosting 2021 World Championship

HOCHFILZEN, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) will not give up voluntarily its right for hosting the 2021 World Championship in Tyumen and is ready to appeal the decision of the International Biathlon Union (IBU), RBU President Alexander Kravtsov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Based on the decision of the Executive Committee, the IBU is set to send the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) an official letter informing it that considering the non-compliance of Russia with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), it is necessary to refuse the right of holding the world championship," Maigurov said in an interview with TASS.

"The RBU must respond to this letter before February 24," he said. "In case the RBU refuses to give up the championship, the IBU will resort to unilateral actions."

"We are absolutely against giving up voluntarily the world championship," Kravtsov said in an interview with TASS adding that they would go to court in case the decision to relocate the international event was made.

"We will think about filing a lawsuit," Kravtsov said. "It will be probably not only about the Court of Arbitration in Lausanne."

Maigurov also said that in case Russia was deprived of the right to host the 2021 World Championship, the new venue would be decided at the IBU Congress in 2018.

Following the secret ballot by the IBU members during the closing day of the organization’s Congress, held last September in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, the Russian West Siberian city of Tyumen was chosen to host the global biathlon tournament in four years.

According to Part Two of the WADA Independent Commission report, delivered in early December in London by the commission’s chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, more than 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in an alleged manipulation scheme to conceal positive doping tests.

Part Two of McLaren’s report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, had been falsified as well.