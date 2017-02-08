IBU to offer Russia to give up right of hosting 2021 Biathlon World Championship

Lavrov says experience of alliance gained during WWII helpful in war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 18:42
IBU to offer Russia to give up right of hosting 2021 Biathlon World ChampionshipSport February 08, 18:36
Russia’s General Staff chief checks Moscow air defense readiness to repel enemy strikesMilitary & Defense February 08, 18:29
Putin, Volkswagen Group CEO discuss company’s prospects in RussiaBusiness & Economy February 08, 18:18
Yamal’s nomadic school project presented at Arctic Council meeting in USBusiness & Economy February 08, 17:57
Navalny still determined to run for president despite being convicted in fraud caseRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 17:40
2017 Winter Universiade officially closes in Kazakhstan’s AlmatySport February 08, 17:37
Russia and Iran to sign agreement on visa-free travel for tourist groupsBusiness & Economy February 08, 17:34
Mission accomplished: Russian warships' long way back from SyriaMilitary & Defense February 08, 17:25
