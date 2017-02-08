2017 Winter Universiade officially closes in Kazakhstan’s Almaty

ALMATY, February 8. /TASS/. The 2017 Winter Universiade has been officially declared as closed in Kazakhstan’s Almaty on Wednesday following more than two weeks of tense competitions between young and promising athletes from around the globe.

Speaking at the official closing ceremony of the 2017 Winter Universiade, FISU (the International University Sports Federation) President Oleg Matytsin thanked the organizers of the event in Kazakhstan for the outstanding reception of all participants and the high-level organization of the international tournament.

The next Winter Universiade is scheduled to be held in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk in 2019. Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, was elected to host the 2019 Winter Universiade at the session of the FISU Executive Committee in Brussels in 2013. The event is scheduled for March 2-12, 2019.

The Russian national team completed the 2017 FISU Universiade with impressive medals record, having won a total of 71 medals (29 gold, 27 silver and 15 bronze medals). Russia’s closest contender in the second place is hosts Kazakhstan, who packed a total of 36 medals (11 gold, eight silver, 17 bronze).

The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.