2017 Winter Universiade officially closes in Kazakhstan’s Almaty

Lavrov says experience of alliance gained during WWII helpful in war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 18:42
IBU to offer Russia to give up right of hosting 2021 Biathlon World ChampionshipSport February 08, 18:36
Russia’s General Staff chief checks Moscow air defense readiness to repel enemy strikesMilitary & Defense February 08, 18:29
Putin, Volkswagen Group CEO discuss company’s prospects in RussiaBusiness & Economy February 08, 18:18
Yamal’s nomadic school project presented at Arctic Council meeting in USBusiness & Economy February 08, 17:57
Navalny still determined to run for president despite being convicted in fraud caseRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 17:40
2017 Winter Universiade officially closes in Kazakhstan’s AlmatySport February 08, 17:37
Russia and Iran to sign agreement on visa-free travel for tourist groupsBusiness & Economy February 08, 17:34
Mission accomplished: Russian warships' long way back from SyriaMilitary & Defense February 08, 17:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ALMATY, February 8. /TASS/. The 2017 Winter Universiade has been officially declared as closed in Kazakhstan’s Almaty on Wednesday following more than two weeks of tense competitions between young and promising athletes from around the globe.
Speaking at the official closing ceremony of the 2017 Winter Universiade, FISU (the International University Sports Federation) President Oleg Matytsin thanked the organizers of the event in Kazakhstan for the outstanding reception of all participants and the high-level organization of the international tournament.
The next Winter Universiade is scheduled to be held in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk in 2019. Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, was elected to host the 2019 Winter Universiade at the session of the FISU Executive Committee in Brussels in 2013. The event is scheduled for March 2-12, 2019.
The Russian national team completed the 2017 FISU Universiade with impressive medals record, having won a total of 71 medals (29 gold, 27 silver and 15 bronze medals). Russia’s closest contender in the second place is hosts Kazakhstan, who packed a total of 36 medals (11 gold, eight silver, 17 bronze).
The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’
It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.