Russian ice hockey team packs 2017 Winter Universiade gold after 1-0 win over Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian ice hockey squad defeated team Kazakhstan 1-0 in the final competition of the 2017 FISU Winter Universiade to bring the national team another medal of the prestigious biannual sports competition for students around the globe.

The only goal during the match was scored on the 42nd minute by Russia’s Daniil Ilyin. Kazakhstan’s ice hockey team took the silver of the home tournament and team Canada was awarded the bronze.

The Russian national team completed the 2017 FISU Universiade with a strong dominance, having won a total of 71 medals (29 gold, 27 silver and 15 bronze medals). Russia’s closest contender in the second place is team Kazakhstan, which packed a total of 36 medals (11 gold, eight silver, 17 bronze).

The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The next Winter Universiade is scheduled to be held in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk in 2019. Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, was elected to host the 2019 Winter Universiade at the session of the FISU Executive Committee in Brussels in 2013. The event is scheduled for March 2-12, 2019.