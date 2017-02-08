Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US court starts hearing Povetkin vs. Wilder libel suit

Sport
February 08, 7:42 UTC+3 NEW YORK
The court will examine in one process Wilder’s claim against Povetkin and a counter-claim filed by the Russian boxer
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin

Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin

© Valery Shariulin\TASS

NEW YORK, February 8. /TASS/. US District Court in New York’s Manhattan started hearing a defamation suit filed by Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin against US boxer Deontay Wilder on Tuesday.

According to comments by court officials, obtained by TASS, the court will examine in one court process Wilder’s claim against Povetkin and a counter-claim filed by the Russian boxer. The libel suit was initiated last June by Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of the Boxing World promotion company, to claim $34.5 million from Wilder and his promoter Lou DiBella.

Read also
Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin
Senior lawmaker calls doping scandal around boxer Povetkin ‘provocation’

WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder of the United States (W36-L0, 35 KOs) was scheduled to hold his mandatory title bout against Povetkin (30-1, 22 KOs) on May 21 last year in Moscow.

However, Russian boxer’s doping Sample A had tested positive for meldonium shortly before the fight. The American side called off the bout and publicly accused the Russian boxer of anti-doping rules violations without waiting for a decision from the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The US side is seeking a compensation of about $5 million for the cancelled event. Wilder was scheduled to make almost $4.4 million for the fight.

The Russian side is seeking damages of $34.5 million to compensate for the harm done to Povetkin’s reputation, moral damage and costs of the cancelled fight.

"We are now at the initial stage, solving some fundamental and pivotal questions," lawyer Alexander Karpenko said.

He said that the jury may pronounce its verdict as early as this week, but the litigation is far from being over. The jury will not decide on whether any of the sides violated the initial contract and what kind of financial responsibility the offender should bear.

The final decision may take months, Karpenko said.

The 37-year-old Russian boxer is currently under an investigation regarding the alleged consumption of the banned performance enhancing drug ostarine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violence
2
Pentagon says no dialogue with Russia on joining forces in Syria
3
Russian Baltic Fleet’s S-400 missile system crews repel air strike in drills
4
Development of Arctic boosts demand for qualified specialists — experts
5
Russian ambassador says EU in panic over Trump’s presidency
6
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday
7
Russia’s envoy sees no signs of NATO’s changing its eastward expansion plans
TOP STORIES
Реклама