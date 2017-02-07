NHL to decide on league players’ availability for 2018 Olympics in March

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The US-based National Hockey League (NHL) is likely to make a decision in March regarding the league’s players possible participation in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Rene Fasel, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced on Tuesday.

"Yesterday we held a conference call with the IIHF Council and representatives from each of the participating teams in the men’s tournament," a statement posted on the official IIHF website quoted Fasel as saying.

"The majority of this group felt that the NHL will likely need to decide during the month of March because of their scheduling needs for next season," the IIHF president said. "We also know that the European leagues and clubs need clarification as well on that important question before the end of the current season." "However, we do not feel at this time that it would be constructive to set a hard deadline for the NHL and NHLPA to confirm their participation," he added.

The next Winter Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.