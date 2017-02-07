Back to Main page
Russian Olympic chief pledges support for all national track and field athletes

Sport
February 07, 19:51 UTC+3 SOCHI
Russian track and field athletes can be cleared for international competitions after IAAF approves their individual applications
Alexander Zhukov

Alexander Zhukov

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will grant support to all national track and field athletes wishing to compete in international competitions in a neutral status, ROC President Alexander Zhukov told TASS on Tuesday.

Olympics chief says everyone involved in doping scandals in Russia dismissed

Russian track and field athletes can be cleared for international competitions after IAAF approves their individual applications. However they cannot perform under the Russian flag until IAAF re-grants membership to the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF). More than 30 Russian track and field athletes, including world champions Sergei Shubenkov and Maria Kuchina, have applied already submitted their personal application with the IAAF as of today.

"The ROC will be extending support for all Russian track and field athletes even in case of their neutral status of participation," Zhukov said in an interview with TASS. "We will be granting them support regardless of their status."

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

