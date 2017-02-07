Russian anti-doping agency says on right track for WADA’s membership reinstatement

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) noted on Tuesday a positive course of developments regarding the progress of its suspended membership reinstatement in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"RUSADA continues its work with WADA, the Russian Sports Ministry, the Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) as well as with other interested parties in order for the organization to regain its status in compliance with the WADA Code," RUSADA said in its statement.

"The progress of RUSADA’s activities maintains a stable and positive course," the statement added.

Less than two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).