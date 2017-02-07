Russian athletes harvest 12 medals on Day 9 of 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian athletes packed an impressive load of 12 medals (four gold, six silver and two bronze) on the ninth day of the 2017 Winter Universiade, held in Kazakhstan’s Almaty between January 29 and February 8.

The four gold medals were brought by cross-country skier Lillia Vasilyeva (Ladies’ 15 kilometers Mass Start), snowboarder Anastasia Loginova (Ladies’ Big Air), snowboarder Mikhail Matveyev (Men’s Big Air) and freestyle skier Anna Antonova (Ladies’ Ski Cross).

Tuesday’s six silver medals of the 2017 Universiade competitions were conquered for Russia by cross-country skier Anna Nechkasova (Ladies’ 15 kilometers Mass Start), snowboarder Yelena Kostenko (Ladies’ Big Air), freestyle skier Kirill Merenkov (Men’s Ski Cross), freestyle skier Maya Averianova (Ladies’ Ski Cross) and the women’s national curling team.

Russia’s parcel of two bronze medals on Tuesday was packed by biathlon racer Larisa Kuklina (Women’s 12.5 kilometers Mass Start) and freestyle skier Yekaterina Maltseva (Ladies’ Ski Cross)

Following Tuesday competitions, the Russian national team secured its strong lead in the medals standings of the tournament, boasting a total of 68 medals (27 gold, 26 silver and 15 bronze medals), ahead of Kazakhstan, which is in the second place with 11 gold, seven silver and 16 bronze medals.

The Republic of Korea ranks in the third place with 11 gold, five silver and five bronze medals before the closing day of the global competition.

The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The next Winter Universiade is scheduled to be held in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk in 2019. Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, was elected to host the 2019 Winter Universiade at the session of the FISU Executive Committee in Brussels in 2013. The event is scheduled for March 2-12, 2019.