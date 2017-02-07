Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Three Russian cities able to bid for hosting 2028 Olympic Games — Russia’s Olympic chief

Sport
February 07, 18:10 UTC+3 SOCHI
The president of the Russian Olympic Committee is confident that Russia can host major sports competitions at the highest possible level
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. Russian cities of Kazan, Sochi and St. Petersburg are ready for submitting bids to host Olympic Games, Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Tuesday.

Read also
IOC president Thomas Bach speaks during the Opening Ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games at the Fisht Olympic Stadium
IOC President Thomas Bach recalls magic of 2014 Sochi Olympics

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said earlier in the day that the government was ready to provide support in case residents of the country’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg would grant approval for their city to bid for hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"There are several cities across Russia ready for hosting the Summer Olympics and they are Kazan, Sochi and St. Petersburg," Zhukov told journalists. "These cities are capable of submitting bids."

"We have a good experience of hosting the Games in Sochi," the ROC president said. "I am positive that Russia is able to host major sports competitions at the highest possible level."

In February and March of 2014, the Russian resort city of Sochi hosted the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, which, according to international sports officials, athletes and visitors, were organized at the highest level possible and provided up-to-date infrastructure at all levels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday
2
Russian Baltic Fleet’s S-400 missile system crews repel air strike in drills
3
Pentagon says no dialogue with Russia on joining forces in Syria
4
Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violence
5
Merkel says new Normandy format steps agreed with Putin on Ukraine
6
Syrian troops destroy over 4,500 terrorist facilities with Russian air task force’s help
7
Russian diplomat urges world community to think about how to build relations with Kiev
TOP STORIES
Реклама