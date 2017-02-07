Russia’s delegation for 2018 Winter Olympics to include over 400 athletes

Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violenceRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 17:56
Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreementBusiness & Economy February 07, 17:49
Russia expects Trump administration to achieve greater results in war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 17:46
Jordan’s participation in Astana meetings will consolidate Syria ceasefire — expertWorld February 07, 17:29
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanksMilitary & Defense February 07, 17:03
Afghanistan expects Russian oil supplies will growWorld February 07, 17:00
Russia's envoy: Kiev continues to move heavy arms to disengagement line in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 16:52
Russia’s delegation for 2018 Winter Olympics to include over 400 athletesSport February 07, 16:28
Russian regional authorities suggests using local ATVs in Arctic developmentBusiness & Economy February 07, 16:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Initial estimations suggest that Russia’s delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang will include over 400 athletes, training staff and specialists, a Russian Olympic official told TASS on Tuesday.
"We have made some calculations jointly with the Organizing Committee of the Games regarding the representation of our (Russian) delegation," Igor Kazikov, the head of a department with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said in an interview with TASS.
"Our delegation will be made up of over 400 people if we count the support personnel," Kazikov, who was also a deputy head of the Russian Olympic team’s delegation at the 2012 Games in London, added.
The next Winter Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018. Russia’s delegation at the previous Winter Olympic Games, held in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi in 2014, enlisted a total of 225 athletes.