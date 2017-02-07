Back to Main page
Russia’s delegation for 2018 Winter Olympics to include over 400 athletes

Sport
February 07, 16:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The next Winter Olympics will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Initial estimations suggest that Russia’s delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang will include over 400 athletes, training staff and specialists, a Russian Olympic official told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have made some calculations jointly with the Organizing Committee of the Games regarding the representation of our (Russian) delegation," Igor Kazikov, the head of a department with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said in an interview with TASS.

"Our delegation will be made up of over 400 people if we count the support personnel," Kazikov, who was also a deputy head of the Russian Olympic team’s delegation at the 2012 Games in London, added.

The next Winter Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018. Russia’s delegation at the previous Winter Olympic Games, held in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi in 2014, enlisted a total of 225 athletes.

