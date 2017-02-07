Back to Main page
Swiss-based lawyers to defend interests of Russia’s banned skiers in CAS

Sport
February 07, 15:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On December 23, the FIS slapped provisional suspensions on six Russian cross-country skiers
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. A Swiss-based law firm will be representing interests of Russian cross-country skiers, who intend to file appeals against their provisional suspensions with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), Elena Vyalbe, the president of the Russian Cross Country Ski Federation, told TASS on Tuesday.

Russian cross country skier Maxim Vylegzhanintold TASS earlier in the day that he and his teammates Alexey Petukhov, Julia Ivanova and Evgenia Shapovalova intended to appeal their provisional suspension with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. The International Ski Federation (FIS) ruled on Tuesday to keep in force earlier imposed provisional suspensions in regard to the four athletes at the issue.

"The Russian Cross Country Ski Federation made a decision to hire lawyers from a Swiss-based firm to defend interests of the Russian athletes,’ Vyalbe said in an interview with TASS, but did not specify the name of the law firm in Switzerland.

The FIS announced earlier in the day in its official statement that "the FIS Doping Panel, after having heard Julia Ivanova, Evgenia Shapovalova, Alexey Petukhov and Maxim Vylegzhanin, and the FIS, has decided today (06.02.2017) by majority not to reverse its initial decision but to uphold the provisional suspensions of the four athletes until further notice.

"A similar decision was handed down for the teammates Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov on 25th January 2017," the statement added.

On December 23, the FIS slapped provisional suspensions on six Russian cross-country skiers over alleged violations of anti-doping rules at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

 

Show more
