IBF set to exclude Russian boxer Povetkin from its rating lists over doping abuse

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin will be excluded from the IBF (International Boxing Federation) ratings after his doping sample tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug, IBF President Daryl Peoples told TASS on Tuesday.

Last Sunday, the World Boxing Federation (WBC) also announced its decision to exclude Povetkin from its rating lists citing his violations of anti-doping rules.

Povetkin’s doping sample, collected on December 6 ahead of his title WBC title bout with Canadian heavyweight boxer Bermane Stiverne, tested positive for doping. The bout was scheduled to take place in Russia’s Yekaterinburg on December 17, but was not approved by the WBC.

The Russian 37-year-old boxer eventually held a non-title fight with French heavyweight boxer Johann Duhaupas winning it with the 6th round KO. Povetkin’s doping samples collected on December 13 and 15 tested negative.

However, it was announced last week that Povetkin’s sample B tested positive for the banned performance enhancing drug ostarine and a relevant investigation was launched.