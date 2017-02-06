Russian athletes secure early win in medals standings of 2017 Winter Universiade

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian hockey players have grabbed the 23rd gold medal for the national team, securing an early win in the medal standings of the 2017 Winter Universiade underway in Kazakhstan’s Almaty.

Two days before the Universiade ends, the Russian national team boasts 23 gold, 20 silver and 13 bronze medals, well ahead of Kazakhstan, which is in the second place with ten gold, six silver and 11 bronze medals. The South Korean team ranks in the third place with eight gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Gold medals went to Russian cross country skiers Liliya Vassilyeva, Olga Repnitsyna and Anna Nechayevskaya in the relay 3x5 km women, to Yegor Berezin, Valery Gontar, Kirill Vichuzhanin and Dmitry Rostovtsev in the relay 4x7.5 km men, as well to speed skater Anna Pristalova winning mass-start gold. Russian women’s ice hockey team grabbed gold defeating the Canadian team 4:1.

Bronze went to speed skater Alexander Razorenov in mass start.

Sixteen sets of medals are yet to be awarded at the Winter Universiade. Kazakhstan, that comes second to Russia at the moment, is no longer claiming medals in women’s and men’s curling, men’s hockey and in women’ snowboard (big air).

Even if the hosts win all the remaining 12 gold medals, they will still have 22 gold medals against Russia’s 23. South Korea cannot seek the first place either, as it no longer fights for awards in men’s hockey as well as men’s and women’s curling.

The World Student Games, or Universiade, is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

Almaty plays host to the 2017 Winter Universiade between January 29 and February 8.The next Winter Universiade will take place in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk in 2019.