Pole vault star Isinbayeva chosen as ambassador of 2017 Winter World Military Games

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time Olympic Champion Yelena Isinbayeva has been chosen as an official ambassador of the 3rd Winter World Military Games to be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on February 22 through 28, the press center of the Games said on Monday.
"It is an honor for me to become an ambassador of the 3rd Winter World Military Games. It is a very important mission. Thank you for your confidence. In 2015, I decided to continue service in the Russian Armed Forces, in my home CSKA sports club because I want to work in the interests of the Russian military sports. I believe that our athletes have unlimited possibilities and they will be able to once again prove it at the Sochi Games," Isinbayeva said.
Isinbayeva, 34, a triple world champion (2005, 2007 and 2013), with a total of 28 world records to her credit, who is credited as the greatest female pole-vaulter of all time, will carry the Russian flag at the Games’ opening ceremony.
About 1,000 athletes from more than 20 countries, including those representing NATO armies, will compete at the Sochi Winter World Military Games.