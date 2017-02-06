Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pole vault star Isinbayeva chosen as ambassador of 2017 Winter World Military Games

Sport
February 06, 19:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW
About 1,000 athletes from more than 20 countries will compete at the Winter World Military Games in Sochi
Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time Olympic Champion Yelena Isinbayeva has been chosen as an official ambassador of the 3rd Winter World Military Games to be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on February 22 through 28, the press center of the Games said on Monday.

Read also
Pole vault queen Isinbayeva aims to make Russian anti-doping system best in world

"It is an honor for me to become an ambassador of the 3rd Winter World Military Games. It is a very important mission. Thank you for your confidence. In 2015, I decided to continue service in the Russian Armed Forces, in my home CSKA sports club because I want to work in the interests of the Russian military sports. I believe that our athletes have unlimited possibilities and they will be able to once again prove it at the Sochi Games," Isinbayeva said.

Isinbayeva, 34, a triple world champion (2005, 2007 and 2013), with a total of 28 world records to her credit, who is credited as the greatest female pole-vaulter of all time, will carry the Russian flag at the Games’ opening ceremony.

About 1,000 athletes from more than 20 countries, including those representing NATO armies, will compete at the Sochi Winter World Military Games.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
2
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
3
Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failure
4
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with Belarus
5
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
6
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
7
Russia's Finance Ministry says oil prices may hover around $40-60 per barrel in 2017-2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама