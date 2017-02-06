Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to issue 250,000 stamps depicting wolf as mascot for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
February 06, 18:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The 102x71mm postal bloc containing a 30x42mm stamp at a par value of 100 rubles and issued with a circulation of 250,000 copies will be offered for sale at branches of the Post Office of Russia
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia will issue 250,000 stamps depicting the wolf as a mascot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the press office of the federal postal operator Post Office of Russia told TASS on Monday.

"A postal bloc depicting the official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia will be released into postal circulation on February 7. The 102x71mm postal bloc containing a 30x42mm stamp at a par value of 100 rubles and issued with a circulation of 250,000 copies will be offered for sale at branches of the Post Office of Russia," the press office said.

Read also
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities

In addition to the stamps, the Post Office of Russia will issue first day covers and prepare special redemption postmarks for the cities of Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Krasnodar, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, St. Petersburg, Saransk and Sochi where the ceremony will be held on February 7.

The campaign to choose an official mascot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia started in April 2016. At the first stage, Russian football fans chose ten candidates, after which a special panel picked three finalists - the wolf, the cat and the tiger. The open voting held on October 21, 2016 announced the Wolf called Zabivaka (the one who scores) as the winner of the contest.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournament after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote at the FIFA Executive Committee in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
2
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
3
Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failure
4
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with Belarus
5
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
6
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
7
Russia's Finance Ministry says oil prices may hover around $40-60 per barrel in 2017-2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама