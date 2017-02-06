Back to Main page
More than 1.5 million people to take part in Ski-Track of Russia races

Sport
February 06, 18:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW
This year’s festival is likely to turn out the largest-ever by the number of contestants and the regions where it will be held
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. An estimated 1.5 million fathers and mothers, grandpas and grandmas, as well as their kids and grandkids across Russia, not to mention professional athletes - all skiing enthusiasts - will put on their winter gear early in the morning next Sunday, January 11, to take part in the decades-old sports festival called Ski-Track of Russia.

This year’s festival is likely to turn out the largest-ever by the number of contestants and the regions where it will be held- 74 of the country’s 85.

Russia’s Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said this year the Ski-Track of Russia series of skiing promotion events will be held for the 35st time.

"Over the years the tournament has noticeably grown in scale and we pay unflagging attention to it. Back in the Soviet days the slogan was ‘From Mass Participation to True Mastership.’ It is still relevant today," Kolobkov told a TASS news conference, adding that he was going to participate in a skiing event in Yakhroma, north of Moscow, selected as the site of this year’s main skiing event.

"I plan to race, too, so spent quite a while training lately," he said.

Weather watchers say the day of the big race will be frosty and sunny.

