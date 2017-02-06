Cameroon completes list of participants for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The national football team of Cameroon became the eighth and final participant of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia after it won on Sunday the trophy of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

In the final match of the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon between Cameroon and Egypt, the Cameroonians managed to come back after losing 0-1 in the first period and scored twice in the second to clinch the champion’s title with 2-1 win.

The goals for Cameroon, managed by Belgian Head Coach Hugo Broos, were scored by Nicolas N'Koulou and Vincent Aboubakar.

Following Sunday’s triumph of the ‘Indomitable Lions," the complete list of the 2017 Confederations Cup participants is as follows: hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winners Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup winners New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Otkritie-Arena in Moscow, St. Petersburg Arena, Fisht in Sochi and Kazan-Arena in Kazan.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the draw hosts Russia was placed in Group A alongside with Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play Mexico in Kazan.