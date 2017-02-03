Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

CAS accepts lawsuits from Russian skiers against provisional bans

Sport
February 03, 15:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian cross-country skiers Alexander Legov and Evgeniy Belov have filed appeals against the International Ski Federation regarding the provisional suspensions
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Friday that it accepted a lawsuit from Russian cross-country skiers Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov, who appealed their recently imposed provisional suspensions.

"Russian cross-country skiers Alexander Legov and Evgeniy Belov have filed appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Ski Federation (FIS) regarding the provisional suspensions imposed on them by the FIS Doping Panel," the Swiss-based court said in its statement.

Read also
Alexander Legkov
Russian cross-country skiers Legkov, Belov appeal provisional suspensions with CAS

"On 22 December 2016, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) opened investigation procedures against the athletes further to evidence presented in the second McLaren Independent Investigation Report that urine samples provided by the athletes during the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games may have been tampered with, by manipulation of samples in the WADA-accredited laboratory in Sochi," the CAS statement said.

"The same day, the FIS Doping Panel imposed a provisional suspension on each athlete, which it confirmed in a decision dated 25 January 2017," according to the statement. "The athletes seek to overturn the FIS Doping Panel’s decision of 25 January 2017. The parties have agreed to conduct an expedited procedure."

On December 23, the FIS (International Ski Federation) slapped provisional suspensions on six Russian cross-country skiers over alleged violations of anti-doping rules at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

The athletes subjected to the provisional suspensions are four male skiers, namely Alexander Legkov, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Yevgeny Belov and Alexei Petukhov and two female skiers - Yulia Ivanova and Yevgeniya Shapovalova. The decision was made in the wake of the infamous McLaren Report.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
Kremlin comments on US decision to adjust sanctions against Russia
3
Kremlin urges to persuade Kiev to abandon 'criminal attacks' on Donbass
4
Kremlin: No border regime introduced between Russia, Belarus
5
Moscow expects Reuters to clarify its complaints concerning working conditions in Russia
6
Kremlin says passports of Donetsk, Lugansk republics not recognized in Russia
7
Russia may supply ten Su-35 fighter jets to China in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама