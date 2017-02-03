CAS accepts lawsuits from Russian skiers against provisional bans

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Friday that it accepted a lawsuit from Russian cross-country skiers Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov, who appealed their recently imposed provisional suspensions.

"Russian cross-country skiers Alexander Legov and Evgeniy Belov have filed appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Ski Federation (FIS) regarding the provisional suspensions imposed on them by the FIS Doping Panel," the Swiss-based court said in its statement.

"On 22 December 2016, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) opened investigation procedures against the athletes further to evidence presented in the second McLaren Independent Investigation Report that urine samples provided by the athletes during the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games may have been tampered with, by manipulation of samples in the WADA-accredited laboratory in Sochi," the CAS statement said.

"The same day, the FIS Doping Panel imposed a provisional suspension on each athlete, which it confirmed in a decision dated 25 January 2017," according to the statement. "The athletes seek to overturn the FIS Doping Panel’s decision of 25 January 2017. The parties have agreed to conduct an expedited procedure."

On December 23, the FIS (International Ski Federation) slapped provisional suspensions on six Russian cross-country skiers over alleged violations of anti-doping rules at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

The athletes subjected to the provisional suspensions are four male skiers, namely Alexander Legkov, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Yevgeny Belov and Alexei Petukhov and two female skiers - Yulia Ivanova and Yevgeniya Shapovalova. The decision was made in the wake of the infamous McLaren Report.